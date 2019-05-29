Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 29 vs. Mobile

May 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mobile BayBears at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Publix Corks & Forks, fans can purchase a $15 ticket package or upgrade their reserved seat for $6 to sample food and wine prepared by Chef Tony from Publix. Use the promo code "publix19" when purchasing Publix Corks & Forks tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

MOBILE EDGES JACKSONVILLE 2-1

Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Tuesday, but the Jumbo Shrimp were nipped 2-1 by the Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. With no score in the seventh, a Jack Kruger single to begin the frame broke up Guzman's no-hit bid. Bo Way followed with an RBI triple before a Jhoan Urena RBI single placed the advantage at 2-0. Justin Twine lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth to get the Jumbo Shrimp on the board. However, Jacksonville left the bases loaded in the frame against Ryan Clark, who picked up his fifth save of the season. Guzman yielded just two runs on two hits in his six-plus frames. Brian Miller notched a pair of hits in the effort to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Mobile starter Jeremy Beasley fired six scoreless innings.

POTWEET DECK

Former UCLA Bruin Cody Poteet came into his start on April 25 with a 5.06 ERA. In the five starts since then, however, the 24-year-old right-hander has seen that figure plummet to 2.68. Poteet, who toes the rubber for Jacksonville on Wednesday against Mobile, has surrendered just seven runs, five earned, on 24 hits in 31.0 innings over his last five outings for a 1.45 ERA. During that span, he has fanned 19 against four walks. Interestingly, Poteet's success this year has not come by missing a lot of opposing bats. Of the 95 pitchers who have compiled at least 20.0 innings in the Southern League this season, Poteet has the seventh-lowest strikeout rate (15.7 percent), 16th-lowest swinging-strike rate (9.5 percent) and 21st-lowest K-BB% (10.3 percent).

BROKEN BATS

Jacksonville has suffered 15 shutouts this season, by far the most in the Southern League. In fact, the Jumbo Shrimp's 15 blankings are equal to the total of the five Northern Division teams combined and nearly double that of Mobile's eight, the next-closest team in the circuit. Jacksonville has also scored just one run in eight additional contests on the campaign. Perhaps not coincidentally, Jacksonville has scored the second-fewest runs (131) out of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball this season. The club ranks last in the minors in slugging percentage (.290) and walks (114), as well as second-to-last in doubles (54), on-base percentage (.280), OPS (.570) and home runs (13).

INCENDIO

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 31 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.48 ERA (50 ER in 181.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 51 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 146 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 141 hits (7.0 H/9).

SWIPER, NO SWIPING

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 19 men caught stealing ranks first in all of Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 32 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and third out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.7 percent caught stealing rate is the second-best such mark of any Double-A club.

PLATFORM NINE AND THREE-QUARTERS

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched a hit in nine games in a row, tied for the second-longest streak in the Southern League. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 13-for-36, batting .361 with three RBIs and three walks to post a .410 on-base percentage. On the season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 46.5 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 19.7 percent of the time, the third-lowest such mark of the 112 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE

Jacksonville fell to Mobile 2-1 on Tuesday, but the Jumbo Shrimp have still eclipsed the four-run marker in five of their last nine games. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, that four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 15-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 33 of their 51 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-29 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 13 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.