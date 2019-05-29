Barons Stumble in Rickwood Classic Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The 23rd Rickwood Classic was a seesaw affair, but the Birmingham Barons (20-31) came up short in a 9-4 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (30-21) Wednesday afternoon from Rickwood Field.

Tied at four in the seventh, Tampa Bay Rays No. 10 prospect Lucius Fox drove a pitch the other way, down the left field line and over the fence for a two-run homer to take the lead for good up 6-4.

Rays No. 4 prospect Jesus Sanchez got the hot day started in the first inning with a two-run, laser home run to right field. The ball just cleared the first fence, bouncing off the top of the wall to put the Biscuits up 2-0.

With two outs in the fourth, Barons catcher Nate Nolan put the home team on the board with an RBI double to center to make it 2-1.

After a Mitch Roman walk to put two runners on, White Sox No. 2 prospect Luis Robert tripled to score Nolan and Roman and give the Barons their first and only lead of the day up 3-2. Luis Gonzalez notched two hits on the afternoon and plated Robert on a single to go up 4-2.

The Biscuits would chip away. In the fifth, Tristan Gray grounded into a 3-6-5 double play to end the inning, but the play lasted long enough for Josh Lowe to score from third. In the sixth, Brett Sullivan drove in his 11th run of the season on an RBI double to score leadoff Fox and tie it at 4-4.

Leading 6-4, the Biscuits tacked on a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to go up 9-4.

Barons starter Jimmy Lambert had an up and down start. After giving up two in the first inning, Lambert settled down to pitch three scoreless frames and at one-point strike out seven of nine Biscuits.

The Barons bullpen of Hunter Schryver, Zack Burdi and Wyatt Burns struggled, giving up six runs on nine hits. The Barons now sit at 10-13 all-time in Rickwood Classics.

The Barons will pick back up the series against the Biscuits on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. back at Regions Field. Left-hander Kyle Kubat (3-1, 1.44) will make his sixth start as a Baron this season.

WJQX-FM 100.5 will be the home of the Barons on Thursday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 6:50 p.m.

