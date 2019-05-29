Generals Gameday: May 29 vs. Chattanooga (Dh)

May 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (28-21)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (27-22)

Wednesday, May 29 | 12:05 pm CT (DH) | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 50/51 | Home Game 20 | First Half Game 50/51

Generals SP: LHP Bryan Valdez (G1) & RHP Sam Lewis (G2)

Opponent SP: RHP Tejay Antone (G1) & RHP Johendi Jiminian (G2)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, were stung by the longball on Tuesday, falling 4-1 to the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (28-21) fell short of matching their season-best five-game winning streak, while the Lookouts (27-22) closed within a game of Jackson in the North Division standings. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Left-hander Bryan Valdez is still learning how to pitch at Double-A, but he looked capable against Montgomery, tossing seven shutout innings last week. Chattanooga's Tejay Antone has pitched ably all season, never allowing more than three earned runs in nine starts. In the afternoon's second game, Jackson right-hander Sam Lewis (15% swinging strike rate), challenges Chattanooga's Johendi Jiminian (50% groundball rate) to a duel.

LUETGE LOOKING SHARP: Left-hander Lucas Luetge, Jackson's elder statesman at 32 years old, is having a terrific bounce-back campaign after recuperating from Tommy John surgery throughout 2018. No Double-A pitcher has appeared in more games (21) than Luetge. His frequent usage has been warranted: Luetge's 1.13 ERA and .163 BAA are both top-5 league marks among relievers with at least 20.0 IP.

GOOD NEWS FOR OFF-DAY BLUES: The Generals are 1-3 in games played after days off this year, scoring only 7 runs in those games. There's good news on that front, in a way: Jackson doesn't have another day off in the First Half. However, they will be tested by playing 21 games in the final 19 days of the half (15 at home).

