Sanger's Ninth-Inning Homer Lifts BayBears over Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, were trailing 1-0 entering the ninth inning but came back to defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2-1 Wednesday night at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

After Connor Justus drew a four-pitch walk against Dylan Lee (0-2) to begin the frame, Brendon Sanger blasted a 3-2 pitch into the right-field bleachers to put the BayBears (21-30) in front. It was Sanger's team-high fifth home run of the season.

Luis Madero (3-2) pitched five scoreless innings, gave up just two hits, and earned the win in relief. He came out of the bullpen after Matt Ball's three-inning start returning from the 7-day injured list. Madero has not allowed a run in 11 consecutive innings, dating back to May 16.

Dario Beltre retired the side in order in the ninth to record his third save. The BayBears improved to 15-of-17 in save situations, the best mark in the Southern League.

Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings for the Jumbo Shrimp (19-33) but did not factor in the decision. Brian Miller went 3-for-4 and drove in Jacksonville's only run with a two-out single in the third.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Jacksonville Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Jesus Castillo (2-5, 4.01 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Robert Dugger (5-5, 3.19 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Jacksonville feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

The BayBears return home next Friday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

