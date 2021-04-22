Roadrunners, TCC to Host Mobile Vaccination Site

The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will team up with the Pima County Health Department and the Tucson Convention Center to host a mobile vaccination site outside of Tucson Arena prior to games this week on Friday and Sunday.

Friday, April 23: Colorado at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Site Open: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 25: Colorado at Tucson, 1 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Site Open: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Anyone 18 and over is invited to stop by Tucson Arena at the above times to get vaccinated for no charge. A game ticket is not required.

"We are happy to help provide an additional opportunity for those in our community to receive a vaccination at Tucson Arena before this weekend's games," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Everything has been a team effort over the last 13 months and we can't thank Pima County and the Tucson Arena enough for assisting us in returning live entertainment to Southern Arizona in a safe manner."

The Roadrunners will host 1,150 fans for this weekend's games before increasing to 1,650 fans for games on Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16.

Game tickets for this weekend's action against Colorado are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WelcomeBack. The series begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Pima County Health Department will be administering the vaccine doses on site and answering all questions.

