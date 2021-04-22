Gulls Earn League-Best 21st Victory

April 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls completed a two-game sweep of the San Jose Barracuda with a 6-2 victory at SAP Center on Wednesday to claim the season series (4-2-0-0). The Gulls earned their league-leading 21st win of the season and moved into a tie for the league lead in points (42), while adding to their AHL lead in goal scoring (118). San Diego has scored five or more goals in seven of their last 11 games, outscoring their opponents 52-36 and averaging 4.73 goals per game over that span.

Sam Carrick appeared in his 216th game with the Gulls, tying Jaycob Megna for the most games played in club history. Carrick also extended his goal scoring streak into a fourth game (5-2=7) and now ranks tied for third in the AHL in goal scoring (14).

Axel Andersson opened the scoring 3:34 into the first period and has tallied goals back-to-back games (2-1=3). Greg Printz added an assist on the play for his first professional point.

Vinni Lettieri and Andrew Agozzino each scored their 10th goal of the season, becoming the third and fourth Gulls, respectively, to reach double digits this season. Lettieri ranks fourth in points per game among AHL leaders (1.33, min. 10 games played).

Simon Benoit netted his first goal of the season at 6:40 of the second period for his sixth point of the campaign (1-5=6).

Chase De Leo tallied an assist for his 13th point over his last nine games (5-8=13) and has the third most points in the month of April among AHL players with 4-8=12 points in eight games. De Leo ranks second on the Gulls in points (12-14&), goals, and assists.

Trevor Zegras collected his fifth multi-point game of the season (1-1=2) and is now tied for eighth in rookie scoring with 9-9=18 points. Zegras' 1.20 points per game leads AHL rookies (min. 10 games played).

Andrew Poturalski picked up his seventh multi-assist game (0-2=2) and ninth multi-point effort of the season. Poturalski leads the AHL in points (8-26=34) and assists, and co-leads in power play assists (10).

Nikolas Brouillard recorded an assist for his eighth point over his last eight games (2-6=8).

Hunter Drew, Alex Limoges, Trevor Carrick each earned an assist. Limoges has assists in consecutive games (2-2=4).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 35-of-37 shots for his seventh victory of the season. Among rookie goaltenders, Eriksson Ek ranks fourth goals against average (2.57), tied for fourth in wins (7), and fifth in save percentage (.914).

The Gulls return to Irvine, Calif. for a weekend back-to-back against the Henderson Silver Knights beginning Saturday, Apr. 24 (5 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Assistant Coach David Urquhart

On getting the late goal in the second period

It's a position we've been in for a couple of games here coming down the stretch. The team is starting to learn how to play with the lead and that's a good thing. Getting that extra goal right at the end of the period, that's always important.

On scoring depth

It was really good to see Benoit chip in with a goal there and that's what you need. Coming down the stretch here, you want guys chipping in from all four lines and the D stepping up. It's a big part of our game is to have the D engage in the offense. The reason we've had some D jump in the rush and create offense that way. It's really good to see Benoit jumping in there with the goal, he could've had a couple tonight.

On Simon Benoit

He's a likeable guy and he plays hard. Usually he brings the physical side of the game. Tonight, not just on the goal, but there was a couple opportunities where he could've had two or three. It definitely engages the bench and guys are really happy for him

On getting ahead in the standings with two points tonight

Playing in this league, every game is a four-point game in a regular year, but now, the way the standings work out on point percentage, it's even more important to win those head-to-head games. You see that game against Bakersfield we lost on the weekend, and they jumped ahead of us in the standings despite that point differential. Every single one of these games where you're playing teams like San Jose, Bakersfield, Henderson, who are right there in the standings - those are very important games. They go a long way for that points percentage and especially these next couple games coming up, they're going to go a long way for that.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.