Barracuda Downed by Gulls in Homestand Finale

April 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (12-11-4-2) finished their six-game homestand on Wednesday night at the SAP Center, falling to the San Diego Gulls (21-13-0-0) (Anaheim Ducks), 6-2. The game also marked the final regular-season meeting against the Gulls as the Barracuda finished with a 2-3-1 record.

- Olle Eriksson Ek (7-4-0-0) snapped a three-game skid by making 35 saves on 37 shots, finishing the year 3-0 against the Barracuda

- Sam Harvey (2-3-1) took the loss, allowing five goals on 36 shots

- Joachim Blichfeld netted his team-leading 12th goal in the loss and added an assist and is now up to 22 points (12+10=22) on the season

- Alex True scored his ninth goal of the year and is now up to 20 points (9+11 ) on the season

- In his first game since missing nine-straight, Jayden Halbgewachs collected his first assist this year in 18 games

- Andrew Poturalski collected a pair of assists and is now up to a league-best 34 points (8+26=34)

- Ducks top prospect Trevor Zegras collected a goal and an assist and is now up 18 points (9+9=18) in 15 AHL games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.