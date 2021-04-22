Blue Jackets Recall Gerbe from Taxi Squad; Kivlenieks Joins Taxi Squad from Cleveland

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Nathan Gerbe from the taxi squad and added goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the taxi squad from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Gerbe, 33, recorded an assist and two penalty minutes in his Blue Jackets season debut on January 23 vs. Tampa Bay and has added 4-6-10 and 36 penalty minutes in 13 games with the Monsters in 2020-21. He has posted 62-87-149 with 196 penalty minutes in 427 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres since making his NHL debut in 2008-09. The Oxford, Michigan native has tallied 4-7-11 and 24 penalty minutes in 33 career appearances with the Blue Jackets, including 4-6-10 and 22 penalty minutes in 30 games with the club in 2019-20. The 5-4, 176-pound forward has added 67-112-179 and 223 penalty minutes in 209 career AHL contests. Signed by Columbus as a free agent on Jan. 24, 2018, he was originally drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round, 142nd overall, at the 2005 NHL Draft.

Kivlenieks, 24, went 1-1-2 with a 2.95 goals-against average (GAA) and .898 save percentage (SV%) in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20, including a 31-save performance to beat the New York Rangers, 2-1, at Madison Square Garden in his NHL debut on Jan. 19, 2020. The 6-2, 183-pound goaltender also posted a 5-0-0 mark with a 2.36 GAA and .924 SV% in five outings with the Monsters this season. Signed by Columbus as a free agent on May 25, 2017, the Riga, Latvia native has gone 32-33-9 with a 3.17 GAA, .894 SV% and three shutouts in 82 career AHL games over the past four seasons.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop from Amalie Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Eldorado Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

