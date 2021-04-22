American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
The American Hockey League on Thursday announced a date change for tomorrow's originally scheduled Monsters home game due to COVID-19 protocols impacting the Chicago Wolves.
As such, the game originally scheduled for Friday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. in Cleveland between the Monsters and Wolves will now be moved to SUNDAY, APRIL 25th at 4:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. All tickets for Friday's originally scheduled game will automatically transfer to Sunday's game.
Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions. To purchase new or additional tickets, please visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.
