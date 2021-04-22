Heat, Moose Open Five-Game Set Thursday

April 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Thursday, April 22, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (10-14-1-0; 5th Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (11-11-2-0; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT | 4:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat head to Winnipeg to wrap up the regular season with a five-game series against the Manitoba Moose. The set at the Bell MTS Iceplex is the second trip to Winnipeg this season for Stockton, with the Heat winning three of the first four games against the Moose in March.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Stockton will close out the regular season with a five-game series in Manitoba, a welcome change of scenery following a tough home set against Belleville. The Heat have been strong on the road thus far this season, carrying an 8-6-0 record away from the Scotiabank Saddledome into Winnipeg.

MOOSE HUNTERS

The Heat took three of the first four meetings of the season against Manitoba, closing out a team-record, eight-game win streak with a hat trick of one-goal wins before falling 4-2 in the finale. Defenseman Alex Petrovic, who rejoined the Heat prior to their finale against the Senators, paced Stockton with six points, all assists, in the first four games of the season series.

PHILL-ING THE NET

Matthew Phillips feasted in Stockton's first four games against the Moose, totaling five points with four goals in four games. The third-year forward and 2019-20 AHL All-Star registered the game-winner in the first game between the clubs on the season and had a goal in each of the final two games of the first series.

DEUCES WILD

Giorgio Estephan netted Stockton's lone score in the team's last outing, and he'll look to pick up where he left off against the Moose. The forward notched an assist in each game he played against Manitoba earlier in the year, and he'll look to continue his streaky scoring, as he has yet to find the score sheet in an isolated contest this season with streaks of three and two games on the year.

KUZNETSOV MAKES DEBUT

Rookie defenseman Yan Kuznetsov, selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, made his debut in Stockton's Saturday game against Belleville. The rearguard was credited with a shot on goal and two penalty minutes in his first pro game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.