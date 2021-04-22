Phantoms Will Now Play Full Away Game on April 26
April 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that their away game on Monday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the Binghamton Devils will now be a new, full game.
The previous plans involved the resumption of a suspended game from March 10.
The statistics from that game will remain official but that game will not be completed and will not count in the standings.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center this Saturday taking on the Binghamton Devils.
