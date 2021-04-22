American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for Friday, April 23, at the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Game #295) has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 25, at 4 p.m. ET.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #295 â Chicago at Cleveland â from Fri., Apr. 23 to Sun., Apr. 25, 4 p.m. ET

