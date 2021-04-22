Friday's Wolves Game Moved to Sunday

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that the Chicago Wolves game scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Cleveland has been shifted to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves.

This move sets up the Wolves for six games over an eight-day stretch due to multiple postponed and rescheduled events. Chicago (15-4-0-2), which boasts the second-best record in the American Hockey League, is slated to play in Cleveland at 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday before heading to Grand Rapids for a 6 p.m. contest Monday.

Then the Wolves return to Grand Rapids for a 6 p.m. clash on Thursday, April 29, before hosting the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates.

All Wolves games this season are streamed on AHLTV. The league recently offered fans a midseason price drop on subscription packages at AHLTV.com.

The Wolves host a Food Drive to benefit Chicago's Common Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Allstate Arena. Common Pantry has expanded its vital services dramatically during the pandemic and the Wolves want to help ensure the non-profit organization continues to fulfill everyone's needs.

