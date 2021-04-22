Gawdin, Phillips Score in Thursday Setback

WINNIPEG, MB - Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips found the back of the net but the Stockton Heat (10-15-1-0) dropped the first of a five-game set against the Winnipeg Moose (12-11-2-0) by a 5-2 final score Thursday night at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

Manitoba was able to build a comfortable lead using markers early in each period, the Moose scoring 45 seconds into the game, then twice in the first 1:25 of the second and once again 2:02 into the final frame.

The home team was also able to limit Stockton's offensive opportunities in the game's opening 40 minutes, earning a 20-8 advantage in shots on goal through two periods.

The Heat pushed on the offensive end in the third, getting goals from Gawdin at the 4:41 mark and from Phillips 10 minutes later, sandwiched around a Manitoba score to produce the 5-2 final.

Goalie Tyler Parsons made his 2020-21 debut and Walker Duehr made his professional debut in the contest.

NOTABLE

- Tyler Parsons made his season debut, earning the start and making 20 saves. It was his first AHL action since April 14, 2019.

- Walker Duehr made his pro debut.

- Glenn Gawdin's score in the third period was his second goal in the last three games and gives him a point in three of the last four.

- Matthew Phillips hit the score sheet for the third time in the last four games with his own third period marker, Phillips now with two goals and two assists in that span. With the goal, Phillips moved into the team scoring lead with 20 points on the year (8g, 12a).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-4

STK PK - 3-4

THREE STARS

First - Jeff Malott (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Johnathan Kovacevic (1 goal, 1 assist)

Third - Nathan Todd (3 assists)

GOALIES

W - Mikhail Berdin (15 saves on 17 shots faced)

L - Tyler Parsons (20 saves on 25 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Moose meet again on Saturday, a noon MT, 11 a.m. PT puck drop at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

