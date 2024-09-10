Roadrunners Individual Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners individual game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 11 at 10 a.m. for all 36 regular season games at Tucson Arena during the 2024-2025 season with Opening Night on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster and at the Tucson Arena Box Office which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and two hours before face-off for Saturday and Sunday games.

The teams Promotional Night schedule released last week includes: Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 9, Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, November 23, Swiftie Night on Friday, December 13, Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 14 and Star Wars Night on Saturday, December 28. The 2025 calendar will feature: Beach Night on Saturday, January 25, Wizards and Witches Night on Saturday, February 1, First Responders Night on Saturday, March 15, a St. Patrick's Day Party on Saturday, March 16 and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 19. To see the team's complete promo night schedule, click HERE.

The team will also feature $5 Food Fridays at all Friday games with discounts on Draft, Beers and Hot Dogs and Sunday Family Days include: four tickets and $40 in concessions vouchers.

Available now, the Roadrunners have also announced three Flex Plan packages tailored to give fans the opportunity to select their favorite promotional nights first. The 2 Game Plan includes Opening Night, the 5 Game Plan waives all online fees and includes playoff priority presale access and the 10 game plan comes at 15-percent off of the gameday price with online fees waived and comes with other great perks.

Coming off of a 43-23-4-2 record and a second-place finish in the Pacific Division, the Roadrunners and fourth-year Head Coach Steve Potvin will open Training Camp for their ninth season at Tucson Arena in early October. The regular season opens Friday, October 11 in Colorado.

Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now HERE and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks. Visit Roadrunners Ticket Sales Central HERE for more details on our Weekender Plan, Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets.

