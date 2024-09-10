Hershey Bears Unveil New Uniform Design Ahead of 2024-25 Season

September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are proud to unveil updated home and away jerseys ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The new sweaters feature a streamlined look that maintains the club's iconic Chocolate and White motif, while continuing to showcase cream accents. The jerseys are a blend of classic and contemporary, and they feature a simplified template that proudly highlights the club's primary logo as the crest. Bold horizontal striping is featured on the new jerseys, and contrasting-color shoulder yokes are prominent. Elements from the club's previous jerseys including vertical piping and underarm gussets have been removed in favor of a sleeker and more refined design that is perfect for the AHL's most historic franchise.

"We're thrilled to unveil our new jerseys and refreshed look ahead of what should be another exciting season," said Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "Our brand and the Chocolate and White color scheme are iconic, and these new streamlined jerseys celebrate our decorated history, while looking ahead to our bright future. I look forward to seeing these jerseys on the ice this season as we compete for a third consecutive Calder Cup title."

The left shoulder of the jersey will continue to sport the club's alternate paw print logo, a staple on the team's sweaters since 2012. The right shoulder of the jersey proudly features the logo of the club's National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals. The Bears and Capitals have a longstanding partnership, and since the two teams joined forces in 2005-06, the Bears have won the Calder Cup five times (2006, 2009, 2010, 2023, 2024). No NHL-AHL pairing has won more Calder Cups in that span. The Bears previously had worn the Capitals logo as a shoulder patch, including when they won back-to-back Calder Cups in 2009 and 2010.

A limited number of authentic jerseys are available for purchase now, online via HersheyBears.com. Replica jerseys will be available soon, and once in stock, fans may purchase online or at the Hershey Bears Team Store at GIANT Center. Further information will be shared via HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media in the near future.

The new jerseys will debut in the regular season on Oct. 19. The club will wear special Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions specialty jerseys for the opening weekend of the season. Further details on those jerseys and all specialty jerseys for the 2024-25 season will be released soon.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! Tickets to all games for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

