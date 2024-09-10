Belleville Sens Announce Three-Year Partnership with Alliance Patient Transfer

September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce a new three-year corporate partnership with Belleville-based Alliance Patient Transfer.

Starting this season and effective through 2026-27, the agreement designates Alliance Patient Transfer as the "Official First Aid Provider" for Belleville Sens fans. The Belleville Senators are committed to ensuring the safety of their fans by providing first aid and emergency medical services at every home game at CAA Arena.

"We are excited to partner with the Belleville Senators as the "Official First Aid Provider" for their dedicated fans", said Alliance Patient Transfer Inc. CEO & Founder Erik Rozema-Seaton. "Ensuring the health and safety of the Belleville Senators' fans is our top priority, and we are committed to providing high-quality first aid and patient transportation services. We look forward to contributing to a safe and enjoyable game day experience for everyone in attendance."

"The Belleville Sens are proud to welcome Alliance Patient Transfer Inc. as our "Official First Aid Provider" for fans for the next three seasons," said Belleville Sens Senior Manager, Corporate Partnerships & Marketing Marie Pineault. "We're more than confident that the Alliance team will do an outstanding job of caring for our fans when needed and will help to reinforce the Club's commitment to providing a safe and healthy game night experience at CAA Arena."

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2024

