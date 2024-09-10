Silver Knights Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their 2024 preseason schedule, featuring a pair of home games against the Tucson Roadrunners at Lee's Family Forum. The Silver Knights will welcome the Roadrunners to Henderson on October 4 for a 7 p.m. puck-drop, followed by another exhibition contest on October 5 at 1 p.m.

Both preseason games will be broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game. To purchase preseason tickets, as well as single-game tickets for the regular season, click here.

The Silver Knights will open the regular season on the road, visiting the Texas Stars on October 11. The HSK home-opener is on October 18 against the Calgary Wranglers.

For additional information, please contact the Silver Knights Ticketing Team at (702) 645-4259, or by emailing ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com.

