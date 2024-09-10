Syracuse Crunch to Hold Welcome to Town Event at Turning Stone Resort Casino October 2

September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will hold their annual Welcome to Town event on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino from 6 to 8 p.m. in the atrium of the Exit 33 complex.

This event gives fans the opportunity to meet members of the 2024-25 Crunch team. Players and coaching staff will be available to meet fans, autograph posters and pose for photos. Along with interacting with the team, fans will have the chance to win door prizes and giveaways courtesy of Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Syracuse Crunch. Additionally, the event will feature music and a cash bar. Welcome to Town is free and open to the public.

Welcome to Town will also be the first opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their season ticket booklets. Single game tickets will be available for purchase as well.

Turning Stone features world-class amenities including NY Rec & Social Club, featuring TS Sports, a state-of-the-art sports book an elevated sports lounge, five hotels, more than 20 signature dining options, two spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, multiple entertainment venues, five golf courses, and several bars and lounges offering live entertainment every weekend.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

