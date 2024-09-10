Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Hockey Operations Update

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are today announcing a slate of changes to the club's hockey operations staff for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

Along with the hiring of assistant coaches Stefan Legein and Andrew Campbell earlier this summer, the B-Sens are welcoming goaltending coach Paul Gibson, video coach Tom Black, head athletic therapist Nick Addey-Jibb, assistant athletic therapist Colby MacLean, and strength coach Justin Hyland to the staff.

Additionally, Michael Boyes has been promoted to head equipment manager and will be joined by new assistant equipment manager Spencer Stehouwer.

"We're extremely excited to be rounding out and announcing additions to our Hockey Operations staff," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "We feel that this group will be able to integrate quickly and work seamlessly together to help our players reach their peak performance levels, in pursuit of their goals of reaching the National Hockey League."

Gibson brings over a decade of experience as a goaltending coach to Belleville, spending time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Oshawa Generals and most recently with the Owen Sound Attack. He also served as a Goaltending Consultant and advisor board member for Hockey Canada. Paul has also coached with the University of Guelph Gryphons (USports) and St. Thomas Stars (GOJHL). During his playing career, the St. Thomas, Ontario native suited up for his local junior team and had a four-year career at Ryerson University, in Toronto (USports).

A native of Flesherton, Ontario, Black comes to Belleville from the London Knights (OHL), where he's spent the last three seasons as video coach, also holding the title of assistant goaltending coach in 2023-24. Before that, Black was the video coordinator for the University of Waterloo Warriors (USports) from 2010-2016. Black won an OHL title with the Knights in 2023-24.

Originally from Montreal, Quebec, Addey-Jibb has 30 years of experience as an athletic therapist, including 11 National Hockey League campaigns with the Montreal Canadiens, before moving to Vancouver, where he worked four seasons for the Canucks. Earlier in his career, Addey-Jibb spent 14 American Hockey League seasons with the St. Johns Maple Leafs/Toronto Marlies organization and most recently, he's been the head athletic therapist with the Burnaby Winter Club Hockey Academy.

MacLean joins the Senators from just across Highway 401, where he spent last season as the head athletic therapist for the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL). Before that, MacLean studied at McMaster University, where he interned with the Marauders football program (USports), and at Sheridan College. The Smithville, Ontario native's career also included time spent with the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). MacLean has also assisted at the Ottawa Senators Development Camp over the past three seasons.

Hyland brings more than 16 years of experience to Belleville, having trained numerous athletes and NHL players, most recently with The Athletes Gym in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario. Hyland graduated with honours from the Fitness and Health Promotion program at Durham College in Oshawa, Ontario, and is currently studying for his master's degree in Strength and Conditioning at St. Mary's University in London, UK. Hyland also spent a seven-year stint coaching with the Granite Gators Swim Club in Toronto and has been the Strength and Conditioning Consultant for Skate Ontario's Performance Pathway Program for the past year.

Boyes has been with the Senators since 2016-17 when the team was located in Binghamton, New York and moved with the club to Belleville in 2017-18, holding the position of assistant equipment manager for all eight of those campaigns. He will take over as head equipment manager, from Matt Mitchell and will now oversee all day-to-day equipment needs for the team. Prior to his AHL career, the Whitby, Ontario native spent 11 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and Oshawa Generals. He's also held staff positions for Team Ontario and Team Canada at various international events, including the IIHF World Under 17 Challenge and the 2014 National Junior Team Selection Camp.

Stehouwer comes to Belleville from the Saskatoon Blades (WHL), where he's held the position of equipment manager for the last two seasons. Before that, the London, Ontario native spent four seasons as the head equipment manager for the Sarnia Sting (OHL) and also worked with the London Nationals (GOJHL) and University of Western Ontario Mustangs (USports). Stehouwer also has experience with Hockey Canada, serving as equipment manager at three IIHF World Under 17 Challenge tournaments.

The entire Belleville Sens hockey operations staff will be in Buffalo, New York this weekend to lead the Ottawa Senators prospects in the 2024 Prospects Challenge, with matchups against prospects from the New Jersey Devils (Friday, September 13, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.), Pittsburgh Penguins (Saturday, September 14, 2024, at noon), and the Columbus Blue Jackets (Monday, September 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.).

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

