Checkers and Novant Health Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

The Charlotte Checkers and Novant Health announced today that they have agreed to a multi-year partnership renewal.

Novant Health will continue to serve as the exclusive healthcare provider for the Checkers - providing a Team Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician, Team Orthopedist, and Team Plastic Surgeon, along with allied healthcare services like Event Medicine and Physical Therapy support.

"Novant Health has been a partner since day one and we could not be more excited to extend our outstanding relationship with them," said Charlotte Checkers COO Tera Black. "This thriving partnership will allow us to continue to positively impact the Charlotte community, create memories for our loyal fanbase and mutually benefit each organization."

In their nearly 15 years as a partner, Novant Health has had many memorable elements with the Checkers and fans can expect plenty of those to return for the 2024-25 season and beyond, including jersey patches, Teddy Bear Toss, endzone signage, Zamboni branding, community drives and programs, specialty jersey nights, sponsorship of Checkers mascot Chubby and more.

"The Charlotte Checkers bring a unique excitement and energy to the Charlotte sports landscape, and Novant Health is proud to support the health and wellbeing of its athletes," said Saad Ehtisham, DHA, FACHE, senior vice president and president, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health's greater Charlotte market. "The Checkers organization has been an incredible partner for more than a decade, and we're thrilled to continue our impactful work in our community together on and off the ice."

The partnership between the Charlotte Checkers and Novant Health has raised over a half a million dollars via various auctions, drives and other philanthropic efforts, with a portion of that benefitting a variety of charitable organizations.

