Firebirds Sign Rookie Charlie Wright

September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that defenseman Charlie Wright has been signed for the 2024-25 season.

Wright joins the Firebirds as a rookie following five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Saskatoon Blades. The Olds, Alberta, Canada native notched 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) in 256 regular season games with Saskatoon and was named an alternate captain for his final two seasons. Wright also appeared in 39 postseason games with the organization.

During Wright's final three seasons in the WHL, the Saskatoon Blades were coached by Brennan Sonne who now serves an Assistant Coach for the Firebirds. Wright is 20 years old and is listed at 6-foot-1, weighing 179 pounds.

