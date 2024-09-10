Wranglers Sign Holden Wale to AHL/ECHL Contract
September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defencemen Holden Wale to a two-way AHL/ECHL contract.
Wale signs his first professional hockey deal with the Calgary Wranglers organization after spending his last three seasons with the University of Windsor (U Sports). Wale led all defencemen in the Ontario University Athletics League (OUA) with 25 points last season.
HOLDEN WALE - DEFENCEMEN
BORN: Brantford, ON
BIRTH DATE: July 28, 2000
HEIGHT: 6'0"
WEIGHT: 192 lbs.
SHOT: Left
