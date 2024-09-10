Roadrunners Announce Preseason Schedule
September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will open the preseason on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.
These two matches will mark the seventh and eighth straight time the Roadrunners and Silver Knights are playing against each other in the preseason.
Tucson has a 3-3-0-0 record against Henderson in the preseason over the last three seasons: outscoring the Vegas Golden Knights affiliate 16-15.
Lee's Family Forum is the second closest away arena to the Tucson Convention Center at 405 miles.
Both games will be broadcasted live on radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app.
- Roadrunners Announce Promotional Night Schedule, Flex Plans Available Now
- Allen Americans Join as ECHL Affiliate
- Meruelo Family Donates $2 Million to Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation
