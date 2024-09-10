Roadrunners Announce Preseason Schedule

September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners battle the Henderson Silver Knights

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will open the preseason on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

These two matches will mark the seventh and eighth straight time the Roadrunners and Silver Knights are playing against each other in the preseason.

Tucson has a 3-3-0-0 record against Henderson in the preseason over the last three seasons: outscoring the Vegas Golden Knights affiliate 16-15.

Lee's Family Forum is the second closest away arena to the Tucson Convention Center at 405 miles.

Both games will be broadcasted live on radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app.

