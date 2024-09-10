American Hockey League Announces Change to San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 Schedule
September 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today the following change to the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) 2024-25 schedule:
- Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Iowa has a new start time of 7 p.m. (previous start time was 6 p.m.)
- Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. Iowa has a new start time of 3 p.m. (previous start time was 6 p.m.)
