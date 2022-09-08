Roadrunners Fan Fest at TCC Sunday, September 18

September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will hold Fan Fest on Sunday, September 18 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

Fan Fest will feature games, inflatables, giveaways, food trucks, ice skating with skate rental available, special ticket offers and of course the Roadrunners Mascot Dusty who will also be taking pictures with fans!

Admission is a free with a canned food donation for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

Roadrunners merchandise and other closeout items from miscellaneous hockey items will also be available with all proceeds going to the Roadrunners community efforts that include: introducing Southern Arizona youth to the game of hockey and supporting area non-profit organizations.

Team Ticket Representatives will also be available to assist fans in purchasing tickets for the Arizona Coyotes Preseason Game against Anaheim on Sunday, September 25 at 2 p.m. In addition, they will have information on Season Ticket Memberships and the Roadrunners Flex Club.

The Opening Weekend of the regular season is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. when the Roadrunners will host Bakersfield. Tucson will host Henderson in their lone home preseason game on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

ROADRUNNERS TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!

Full season memberships with the best pricing and most benefits for the 2022-23 season are on sale now Full Season Memberships start as low as $13.50 per-game. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/MembersOnly for more information.

The Roadrunners Flex Club features Universal Voucher Packs of: 10, 20 or 30 that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game and feature nearly 25-percent savings off of Single Game Box Office Pricing. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/Club for more information.

Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets with game experience and hospitality packages available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

In addition, full Roadrunners Loge Box and other Hospitality Options for parties of four people or more are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Luxury.

