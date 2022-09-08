San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2022-23 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls will host their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 21 vs. the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). San Diego's season begins on the road Friday, Oct. 14 at Grand Rapids (4 p.m. PT).

Individual tickets for games in the 2022-23 season start as low as $21 per game. A member of the 10-team Pacific Division, San Diego will face Bakersfield, Calgary, Coachella Valley, Henderson, Ontario and Tucson eight times each, and Abbotsford, Colorado and San Jose for four games. Every Pacific Division opponent will visit Pechanga Arena San Diego at least two times this season. The Gulls will also host Grand Rapids, Iowa and Milwaukee from the Central Division. San Diego will have 23 home weekend dates, including 12 Friday night games, 10 Saturday night games and one Sunday evening contest.

In addition, the Gulls will host 15 promotional and theme nights this season, including a third jersey camo hat giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego for Military Appreciation Night Nov. 11, a third jersey blanket giveaway brought to you by Palomar Health for Winter Wonderland Night Dec. 17, a disco beach towel giveaway for Disco Night Jan. 28, a reversible bucket hat giveaway during St. Patrick's Day Mar. 11 and a Lukas Dostal goalie goal bobblehead giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night Apr. 8.

Other highlights from the promotional schedule include Mexican Heritage Night (Nov. 5), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 26), First Responders Night (Dec. 3), Women In Sports Night (Feb. 1), Pink In The Rink (Feb. 10), Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Star Wars Night (Feb. 18), Gulliver's Kids Club Day (Feb. 19) and Hockey Is For Everyone (Mar. 18). Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information.

Individual tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gulls Elite Memberships are the best way to secure tickets for all home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2022-23 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a Gulls Elite Member by emailing Tickets@sandiegogulls.com.

