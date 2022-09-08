Comets Announce 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, along with the American Hockey League, announced today, their preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season. The team also announced that all Season Ticket Members receive a complimentary ticket to the October 7th game. The ticket will be automatically loaded onto your Season Ticket card. Individual tickets to the preseason game are available now for $10 at uticacomets.com/tickets.

The Comets, winners of the 2021-22 North Division regular season title, will take on two in-state division rivals during their preseason. On Friday, October 7, the Syracuse Crunch will make their way into the Adirondack Bank Center for a 7:00 PM puck drop.

The following game will take place on the road in Rochester on Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 PM inside Blue Cross Arena against the Americans. The Comets open the 2022-23 regular season against the Hershey Bears on the road on Saturday, October 15th before making their way back to Utica for the home opener on Monday, October 17 at 7:00 PM against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. The game will mark the 35th anniversary of the Utica Devils home opener.

The Comets are also opening sign-ups for the 2022-23 Utica Comets Kids Club presented by Kidsteethonly. All kids club members will receive two free tickets to the preseason game, as well as exclusive giveaway items, newsletters, personalized birthday videos from players, pre-game concourse activities and exclusive experiences throughout the year. Fans can sign up at uticacomets.com/kidsclub.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

