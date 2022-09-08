Ads Announce First Phase of Promotional Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced the first phase of their 2022-23 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature giveaways, promotions and entertainment as the team looks ahead to the this upcoming season.

To see a complete list of the promotions click here.

Once again the promo schedule kicks off at the home opener, presented by Landmark Credit Union, Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose when all fans take home a magnet schedule of the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Pepsi.

Bobbleheads will be back for the team this year, beginning with a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of the best darn doggo in the AHL, Bender the Hockey Pup! The first 3,000 fans to the game on March 18th will take one of these home, courtesy of PCI. The other bobblehead days are yet to be determined.

New this season will be Trading Card Tuesdays where the first 2,000 fans at every Tuesday game will receive a strip of trading cards featuring current Admirals players along with legends of the organization. In addition, the final Tuesday of the season, January 31st, will feature a trading card show at Panther Arena.

The Ads will have many other great giveaways this season including Los Almirantes themed t-shirts for the first 2,500 on October 26th, courtesy of Baird, Admirals calendars for all fans on December 17th, courtesy of We Energies, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Cowbells for the first 5,000 fans through the gate on December 30th, and an Admirals Team Picture, presented by Saz's, for all fans on April 16th.

The Admirals Concert Series, featuring national recording artists performing post-game at Panther Arena, will be back for the 2022-23 season! We will have post-game concerts on January 28th and March 11th. The artists for these shows and the remaining dates will be announced as soon as they are determined.

In addition, Milwaukee's very own Pat McCurdy will bring his unique performance to the Ads game on December 27th. He'll play before and after the game in the Jagermeister Shot and a Goal Bar, located in the south end of Panther Arena.

The team's annual Jockey Teddy Bear Toss will be on Saturday, February 4th. All fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game and when the Admirals score their first goal they throw them on the ice. The animals are picked up and then donated to UMOS, a non-profit advocacy group serving the underprivileged in Milwaukee.

The Admirals are also proud to offer all Veterans and active military personnel and their families free tickets to the team's game on Friday, November 11th with our Salute to the Military Night, courtesy of United Steelworkers Local 2-209. This is the 17th year that the team has proudly hosted this special night.

For the 16th straight season, all the good boys & girls have a chance to take in a game with their humans, for Sendik's Dog Day. On Saturday, November 19 at 6 pm fans can bring their dogs to the game for just $5 and $3 from each dog and human companion ticket sold will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha.

The team has many popular theme nights set for this year including Los Almirantes Night on October 26, Hocktoberfest on October 28th, Salute to Festivus on December 14th, Hockey Fights Cancer on December 17th, Free the UFO on December 21st, Superheroes and Princesses Night on December 27th, Salute to Shoresy on January 7th, Harry Potter Night on January 18th, Salute to Nashville on January 28th, Roscoe's Birthday Party on February 19th, Battle of the Badges on April 1st, National Beer Day on April 7th and Fan Appreciation Night on April 16th.

Once again the Admirals are proud to offer a pair of School Day Games, presented by Baird and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. On November 9 and March 1st the team will drop the puck at 10:30 am, while entertaining in excess of 7,000 local students. The game is a great opportunity for a fun and educational look at hockey and the business of pro sports.

In an exciting development, Summerfest Winning Wednesdays have transformed to Summerfest Winning Weekdays! For any Monday through Thursday home game, if they Admirals win all fans in attendance can redeem their ticket for a free one to the next weekday game. With 12 weekday home games there is the potential for a lot of free hockey!

Ian's Pizza Student Nights are back again this season at Panther Arena. At every Friday home game high school and college students can get ticket and a slice of Ian's Pizza (redeemable in restaurant only) for just $13.

The Admirals will continue to add other promotions, giveaways, and entertainment as the season nears. You can stay up-to-date on the latest happenings. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and start for as little as $26 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale on September 20th while Season Ticket Members and Build-Your-Own-Plan holders can begin exchanging vouchers right now.

