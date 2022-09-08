Roadrunners Announce Game Night Specials, Theme Nights and Promotions
September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced their Theme Nights, Game Night Specials and other Fun Promotions for the first half of the 2022-2023 season.
The Opening Weekend of the regular season is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. when the Roadrunners will host Bakersfield. Hockey returns to Tucson Arena for the first time on the season Sunday, September 25 when the Arizona Coyotes will host the Anaheim Ducks at 2 p.m. in NHL Preseason action. Tucson will host Henderson in their lone home preseason game on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m.
Single Game Tickets for all Roadrunners games and the Coyotes preseason contest can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
All Tuesday games include: College Nights with discounted tickets and $2 Draft Beers and $2 Popcorn. All Wednesday games will feature free admission for Kids 12 an under at the Tucson Arena Box Office. And all Sunday games will highlight family schedule and other activities. The complete event calendar for games up to December 23, 2022 is listed below.
Saturday, October 22
7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield
Opening Night Presented by Arizona Daily Star
Rally Towels, presented by Williams and Associates, to the first 1,500 fans
Food Drive, presented by Impact of Southern Arizona
Sunday, October 23
4 p.m. Vs Bakersfield
Family Packs
Post-Game Open Skate with Skate Rental Available
Halloween Preview - Pre-Game Trick or Treat, courtesy of R-Team
Friday, November 11
7 p.m. Vs Coachella Valley
Faith and Family Night
Magnetic Schedule for first 1,500 Fans, presented by Proforma
Saturday, November 12
7 p.m. Vs Coachella Valley
Military Appreciation Night
Military Specialty Jersey, presented by Vet Tix
Post-Game Game Worn Jersey Auction
Hockey & Hops
Tuesday, November 15
6:30 p.m. Vs Henderson
$2 Twos-Day Celebration
$2 Draft Beers, $2 Popcorn
Wednesday, November 16
6:30 p.m. Vs Henderson
Kid's Free Wednesday
Kids Free Tickets (12 and under with a paid adult, box office only)
Saturday, November 19
7 p.m. Vs San Jose
Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Banner Health
Sunday, November 20
4 p.m. Vs San Jose
Family Packs
Community Giving Day
World Cup Celebration
Friday, December 9
7 p.m. Vs Ontario
Winter Wonderland Weekend
Roadrunners Holiday Ornament Giveaway to first 1,000 fans
Saturday, December 10
7 p.m. Vs Ontario
Winter Wonderland Weekend
Teddy Bear Toss, presented by TEP
Sing for Santa
Tuesday, December 13
6:30 p.m. Vs Coachella Valley
$2 Twos-Day Celebration
$2 Draft Beers, $2 Popcorn
College Night ($20 Student Tickets)
$20 Side Tickets (Regular $38)
Wednesday, December 14
6:30 p.m. Vs Coachella Valley
Kid's Free Wednesday
Kids Free Tickets (12 and under with a paid adult, box office only)
Thursday, December 22
6:30 p.m. Vs San Diego
Family Night
Family Packs
Friday, December 23
7 p.m. Vs San Diego
Festivus Celebration
Dates and other details for El Lazo de Tucson, the Roadrunners Southern Arizona identity and Kachina Saturdays will be announced soon along with the rest fun details for after January 1, 2023.
ROADRUNNERS TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!
Full season memberships with the best pricing and most benefits for the 2022-23 season are on sale now Full Season Memberships start as low as $13.50 per-game. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/MembersOnly for more information.
The Roadrunners Flex Club features Universal Voucher Packs of: 10, 20 or 30 that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game and feature nearly 25-percent savings off of Single Game Box Office Pricing. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/Club for more information.
Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets with game experience and hospitality packages available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.
In addition, full Roadrunners Loge Box and other Hospitality Options for parties of four people or more are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Luxury.
