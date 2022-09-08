Amerks Announce 2022-23 Preseason Schedule
September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their 2022-23 preseason schedule, which features a pair of divisional matchups against the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.
The Amerks travel to Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:00 p.m. before returning home to host the Comets on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Ticket information for Rochester's home preseason game will be announced at a later date.
2022 ROCHESTER AMERICANS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Location Time
Saturday, Oct. 8 Syracuse Crunch Upstate Medical University Arena 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9 Utica Comets Blue Cross Arena 5:00 p.m.
Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $15 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
