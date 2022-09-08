Amerks Announce 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their 2022-23 preseason schedule, which features a pair of divisional matchups against the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

The Amerks travel to Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:00 p.m. before returning home to host the Comets on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Ticket information for Rochester's home preseason game will be announced at a later date.

2022 ROCHESTER AMERICANS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, Oct. 8 Syracuse Crunch Upstate Medical University Arena 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 Utica Comets Blue Cross Arena 5:00 p.m.

