Anaheim Ducks Announce 2022 Rookie Showcase Roster and Rookie Camp Details

September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club's 2022 Rookie Showcase roster. In addition, the Ducks will hold its 2022 Rookie Camp on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. Rookie Camp will be open to the public free of charge.

Anaheim's 2022 Rookie Camp and Rookie Showcase roster features 24 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Five Ducks first round selections will take part in the two-day camp and the 2022 Rookie Showcase, including Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022), center Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022), center Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021), right wing Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020) and left wing Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019). In addition, six of Anaheim's seven 2022 NHL Draft selections will participate in the camp, including Mintyukov, Gaucher, defenseman Noah Warren (second round, 42nd overall), defenseman Tristan Luneau (second round, 53rd overall), center Ben King (fourth round, 107th overall), left wing Connor Hvidston (fifth round, 139th overall) and right wing Michael Callow (fifth round, 154th overall).

The club announced earlier this week it will participate in the 2022 Rookie Showcase in San Jose from Sept. 16-19 with five other NHL clubs, including the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The Ducks will face San Jose on Friday, Sept. 16 at Tech CU Arena (7 p.m. PT), Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 17 (4:30 p.m. PT, Orange Rink) and Vegas on Monday, Sept. 19 (12:30 p.m. PT, Orange Rink). Each team will play three games, each consisting of three 20-minute regulation periods followed by a five-minute, three-on-three overtime and shootout if necessary, and will compete against a different opponent in each contest.

