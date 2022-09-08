Panthers Announce Roster for Prospect Showcase

The Panthers today announced the roster that they will be taking to the upcoming Prospect Showcase in Raleigh.

The showcase will run from Sep. 16 to 19, with Florida's squad taking on the Hurricanes on Friday, the Lightning on Sunday and the Predators on Monday.

The roster features a combination of Panthers draft picks (like 2020 third-rounder Justin Sourdif and 2021 second-rounder Evan Nause), players on AHL contracts (like Riley Bezeau and Robert Calisti) and a few familiar faces to Checkers fans (like Patrick Giles and Dennis Cesana).

The full list of players can be found here. The games will be streamed on carolinahurricanes.com and admission to the games is free.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the showcase next week!

