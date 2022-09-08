Condors Sign Bailey to AHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed winger Justin Bailey to a one-year, American Hockey League (AHL) contract.

Bailey (stats) had 27 points (15g-12a) in 30 games with the Abbotsford Canucks and appeared in 14 National Hockey League games with Vancouver a season ago. The 27-year old has played 296 AHL games over six seasons and amassed 198 points (111g-87a). Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (#52 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bailey has recorded nine points (5g-4a) in 82 NHL games with Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Vancouver.

