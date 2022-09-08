Condors Sign Bailey to AHL Deal
September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed winger Justin Bailey to a one-year, American Hockey League (AHL) contract.
Bailey (stats) had 27 points (15g-12a) in 30 games with the Abbotsford Canucks and appeared in 14 National Hockey League games with Vancouver a season ago. The 27-year old has played 296 AHL games over six seasons and amassed 198 points (111g-87a). Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (#52 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bailey has recorded nine points (5g-4a) in 82 NHL games with Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Vancouver.
The Condors 25th Anniversary Season is just 37 days away! Join the fun by reserving your group or ticket plan. Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 15. Be there by calling or texting 324-PUCK (7825)!
