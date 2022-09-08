IceHogs Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale October 3

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that single-game tickets for the team's 2022-23 regular season at the BMO Harris Bank Center will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. CT on IceHogs.com, the IceHogs app, Ticketmaster and the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

IceHogs season ticket members will receive early access to an additional ticket presale opportunity on Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29. Members of the IceHogs Insider email list will also receive an exclusive presale starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Sign up for the IceHogs Insider today and receive this exclusive presale and receive exclusive ticket offers all season at IceHogs.com!

Group ticket packages are on sale now! Experience the excitement of IceHogs hockey with a group of 10 or more family and friends! From skating on the ice before the game, watching pregame warmups from the bench, performing during the game or high fiving the IceHogs as they take the ice, an IceHogs Group Ticket Package brings you closer to the FUN! Reserve your group experience all season at IceHogs.com!

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Celebrate Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Chicago Wolves! Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV and at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champions and long-time in-state rival Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. and host the Moose on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

