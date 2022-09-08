Belleville Sens 2022-23 Single-Game Tickets on Sale September 12

September 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 American Hockey League season will go on sale this coming Monday September 12, 2022, at noon ET.

Tickets for all 36 Belleville Sens home games, plus the trio of preseason games at CAA Arena (featuring the Senators, Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket) will be available online via Ticketmaster, or by appointment, by calling the Belleville Sens Box Office line at 613-967-0867. Details on box office hours for in-person purchases will be announced as they are confirmed.

While single-game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, Belleville Sens Season Ticket Members will have early access to purchase tickets, additional to their season seats, through their account manager as of noon ET on Friday, September 9, 2022. Season Ticket Members can also contact their Belleville Sens account representative to purchase additional tickets, or with further questions or concerns. The Belleville Sens are encouraging Season Ticket Members to utilize their digital tickets; however, staff will be reaching out in the coming days with more information on obtaining physical tickets.

Additional information on single game ticket prices, season ticket memberships, flex packs, group tickets and more, can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens website.

The Belleville Sens open their sixth American Hockey League season on Friday October 14, 2022, when they visit the Laval Rocket. The 2022-23 home opener presented by CAA South Central Ontario takes place on Saturday October 15, 2022, at CAA Arena, when the Rocket make a return trip to Belleville.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.