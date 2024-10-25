Rivermen Skate Past Dawgs 4-1 in Raucous Home Opener

October 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - On a night with much of the 2024 President's Cup champions in attendance, the Peoria Rivermen took care of business against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, defeating the Dawgs 4-1 in front of 7,272 fans at Carver Arena on Friday night.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got out to a 1-0 lead taking advantage of a quick start to jump on the Rivermen early. However, Peoria settled in and rallied when they got their first power play. Tristan Trudel was able to receive a nifty pass from Tyler Kobryn in the slot. Trudel could fire a shot that beat the Roanoke goaltender five-hole to tie the game 1-1. Then, late in the first period. Kobryn led the Rivermen up on a two-on-one play with Carlos Fornaris. Kobryn made a picture-perfect pass to Fornaris who pulled the puck to his backhand as he cut across the top of the crease. Waiting for the goaltender to go down, the veteran forward stuffed the puck into the back of the net to secure his first goal of the season and it put the Rivermen up 2-1 to close the period.

The second period saw more defensive prowess and penalty-killing excellence for both teams. Both Peoria and Roanoke had multiple looks on the power play but were held off for either extending their lead or tying the game.

The third period saw two more goals by the Rivermen. The first of the two goals came off the stick of Mike Gelatt. Gelatt was in position as Michael McChesney streaked down the right-side wall and touched a quick pass below the goal line. Gelatt was able to lift the puck just under the crossbar to extend Peoria's lead to 3-1. The second goal was scored by Zach Nazzarett as he was the recipient of a fortunate bounce in the natural zone. Nazzarett sailed the puck quickly into an empty net to seal Peoria's first win of the season on home ice.

The Rivermen will host the Rail Yard Dawgs again, in the final regular season matchup between the two teams this season, on Saturday night at Carver Arena. Face-off for Peoria's second home game of the season is set for 7:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.