Ice Flyers Team up with PenAir for 'Snack Stock' Cancer Support Drive

October 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce a special collaboration with PenAir Credit Union for tomorrow's game on October 26. PenAir has been collecting snacks all month for their charitable snack collection drive "Snack Stock" benefiting the Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center and the team is aiming to give them a boost with the support of the Ice Flyers community.

Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Centers provide treatment to patients diagnosed with more than 15 different types of cancer - at 12 locations in our region. For some, side effects from treatment are only temporary, improving afterward, but for others, it can be more persistent. The most common are pain, fatigue and emotional distress. According to ACS, cancer patients who eat well - and eat during treatment - can consume the needed calories and are better able to cope with sides effects from their treatment.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to participate in this heartwarming initiative. Those who bring individually wrapped snacks or purchase items from the Amazon wishlist upon entering the arena or during the game will be entered into a drawing to win a team-signed breast cancer awareness jersey or helmet. There will be collection tables at all entrances of the arena and above section 127 on the upper concourse. Winners will be announced during the 3rd period of the game.

The "Snack Stock" drive aims to provide comfort to patients battling breast cancer and other forms of cancer. Offering comfort to those battling breast cancer and beyond while in the waiting room, treatment areas or during routine appointments. Individually wrapped snacks will stock the Cancer Center's snack cabinet.

Rules to Enter: Must be 18 years or older. Must donate at the Oct 26th Ice Flyers game. Fans can donate new individually wrapped snacks or they scan QR codes at the game to donate snacks through PenAir's Amazon Wishlist. After donating, fans are entered into the drawing. The winning ticket will be pulled and announced in the third period of the game. For a complete list of snack options and additional details about the drive, visit penair.org/SnackStock.

Those who cannot come to the game but still want to donate can place an order from PenAir's Snack Stock Wishlist on Amazon and have it delivered directly to PenAir's Nine Mile corporate office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.