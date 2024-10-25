Mayhem Earn First Win of the Season on College Night

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem's newest additions to the lineup shone bright, as they won their first game of the season with a 4-2 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen.

The Mayhem failed to get the first goal of the game for the second outing in a row to begin the season, as the Marksmen's Grant Loven poked a loose puck past Josh Boyko for his second goal of the season at 13:55 in the first period. As the period wound down, the Mayhem began to push back, and it resulted in the first goal of the season for trade acquisition Patriks Marcinkevics as he roofed one past Fayetteville goaltender Daniel Davidson to tie the game at one.

In the second, the Mayhem came out on fire, as two goals 31 seconds apart from linemates Trent Grimshaw and Alex Cohen gave the Mayhem their first lead of the season, and extended it as well. Stellar goaltending from Josh Boyko kept the Mayhem lead at two as the period came to a close, and Marcinkevics drew a penalty with four seconds to go in the frame to help the Mayhem begin the third period on the powerplay.

Although the Mayhem couldn't capitalize on the man advantage, they did score the next goal, as a strong play from Brandon Reller enabled him to use his frame to get positioning and find Jake Goldowski for his first goal of the season with just over 15 minutes left to play in the third. The Marksmen found the back of the next again to make things interesting, but the Mayhem prevailed, and took game one of the weekend series.

Josh Boyko's 44 saves helped him earn first star honors as he won his first game of the season. The Mayhem penalty kill, which was 1/4 last weekend against Birmingham, went a perfect 7/7 against the Marksmen tonight.

The Mayhem are back in action on Saturday, October 26, for College Weekend presented by Visit Macon against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

