Ice Bears Announce Series of Roster Moves

October 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have made a series of roster transactions ahead of Friday's season opener, head coach John Gurskis confirmed Friday morning. Forwards Lucas Holland and Dawson McKinney have both been placed on the 14-day IR, retroactive to last weekend. In addition, the Ice Bears have signed forward Daryk Dubé-Plouffe and defenseman Sebastian Miedema to standard player contracts and forward Mike Egan to a player tryout.

Holland appeared in both games last Friday and Saturday for the Ice Bears in Evansville. McKinney played in the season opener of Friday, but did not appear in Saturday's game.

Dubé-Plouffe appeared in 16 games for Knoxville last season, scoring one goal and adding four assists. He was signed during the offseason and began the year on Knoxville's ECHL exempt list while participating in Trois-Rivičres' camp.

Miedema was signed by the Ice Bears earlier in the summer begins his pro career after playing at NCAA Division III Nichols College last season. He appeared in 23 games, scoring two goals and totaled seven points. He spent the prior two seasons at Division I Lake Superior State.

Egan returns to the SPHL after spending last season playing in Germany. He played three games for Pensacola in the 2022-23 season after concluding his collegiate career at Division 1 Niagara University. He spent the prior four seasons at Division III Babson College where he was a three-time All-Conference selection and put up 94 career points in 86 games.

The Ice Bears play their first two home games of the season against Quad City on Friday and Saturday at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.