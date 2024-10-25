Mayhem Hosting College Weekend

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, are partnering with the University of Georgia Hockey Team and Visit Macon to host College Weekend at the Macon Centreplex this weekend.

The Mayhem will be hosting the visiting Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, October 25 (College Night) and Saturday, October 26 (Oktoberfest). Fans with tickets to those games will be able to enjoy two- for-one hockey, as the Ice Dawgs will take the ice immediately following the Mayhem game Friday night and will finish their two-game set against the University of Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday afternoon.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, October 25, 2024

7:00PM - Macon Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen

(Approx) 10:00PM - Georgia Ice Dawgs vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Saturday, October 26, 2024

1:30PM - Georgia Ice Dawgs vs. Delaware Blue Hens

3:30PM - Ultimate Tailgate Party (more details below)

6:00PM - Macon Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen

About the Ultimate Tailgate Party:

The Mayhem will be hosting an Ultimate Tailgate Party before the game from 3:30PM - 5:30PM on Saturday. The event will include food trucks, a beer garden with free sampling, and a Trunk-or-Treat presented by Georgia Peach Properties. Young fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the event and the game!

The Mayhem will take the ice both Friday and Saturday sporting specialty jerseys inspired by the University of Georgia, which will be auctioned off after the game Saturday night.

Tickets for Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 are on sale now at maconmayhem.com.

