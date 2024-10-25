Season 8 Opening Night: Battle for Bama

October 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Bulls faced off against the Huntsville Havoc on October 18 in a closely contested game that ended in a 5-4 overtime loss.

The match started strong for the Bulls, who quickly took a 2-point lead in the first period. However, the Havoc responded effectively, resulting in a back-and-forth battle throughout the night. Both teams exchanged goals, showcasing their offensive capabilities.

As the game progressed, the Bulls rallied to tie it up late in regulation, pushing the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the Havoc capitalized on their opportunities and secured the win with a goal in the extra period.

While the outcome wasn't what the Bulls hoped for, there were several positive takeaways from the game. The team will look to build on these lessons as they prepare for their next match.

