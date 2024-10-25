Barnaby Makes Immediate Impact Despite Bolts' Loss to Bulls

October 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: It took only 2:17 of play for Matthew Barnaby to score in his return to the Thunderbolts, however it would be all the Thunderbolts could get in a 4-1 loss at Pelham on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, October 26th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT.

Down 1-0 1:33 into the game on a goal for Birmingham's Carson Rose, Barnaby's goal tied the game less than a minute later at 2:17, assisted by new addition Carson Gallagher. However, the Bulls broke the tie at 10:15 of the second period with a goal for Michael Gillespie. Nikita Kozyrev added a goal in the third period before Rose scored again to put the game away late in the third period, 4-1 Bulls the final score. The game also featured a pair of fights, as Bronson Adams went toe-to-tie with Kyler Matthews late in the second period, before Matthew Hobbs took on Matthew early in the third period. Also of note was the Thunderbolts' penalty kill, which went a perfect 5-for-5, and remains perfect on 8 power plays faced.

Barnaby scored Evansville's goal, while Cole Ceci finished with 44 saves on 48 shots. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet once again on Saturday, December 6th at Pelham Civic Complex.

