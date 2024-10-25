Ice Bears Fall to Storm in Home Opener

October 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears right wing Mike Egan

Leif Mattson and Cole Golka each scored twice, Brent Moran made 26 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Quad City Storm 5-0 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Mike Moran also scored for Quad City. Mattson finished with a three point night and Weiland Parrish had three assists.

Quad City scored right out of the gate with a goal ten seconds into the period. Parrish took the puck off the opening face-off and fired it up the middle to Mattson, who had snuck into the Knoxville zone. Mattson took the puck and put it past Stephen Mundinger to put the Storm out in front 11 seconds into the game.

Moran added to Quad City's lead when he redirected a shot from Jake Maynard that slipped by Mundinger on the short-side post at 4:02. Golka finished off a two-on-one at 17:52 to give the Storm a 3-0 lead at the intermission.

Knoxville had several chances in the second period, but Tyler Williams hit the post from the left circle, Mike Egan missed on a one-timer from the left side and Kyle Soper was stopped on a backdoor attempt by Moran.

Golka netted his second of the night when Parrish fed him the puck from the left corner right in front of the crease at 14:08 of the third. Mattson took a centering pass in front and lifted a backhand over Mundinger to conclude the scoring detail.

Soper had an open look from the slot, but Moran stopped the wrist shot with a glove save. Mitch Atkins nearly tucked the puck behind Moran in front, but Moran reached his right pad back behind him to keep the puck out of the net and preserve the shutout. Mundinger finished with 26 saves for Knoxville.

The two teams will face-off again Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. The first 1,200 kids aged 12 and under in attendance will receive a free Ice Bears youth jersey.

