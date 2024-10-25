Dawson Family Becomes Longest Tenured Owners in QC Hockey History

Moline, IL - When the puck dropped Saturday in front of the largest Opening Night crowd since the Storm's inaugural season, the Dawson family became the longest tenured ownership group in Quad City Hockey History. The achievement comes ahead of the organization's sixth season and seventh year in existence.

John and Missy Dawson are from Rock Island and East Moline and have lived in the Quad Cities their entire lives. In the Summer of 2018, when professional hockey in the Quad Cities appeared to be a thing of the past, the Dawson family teamed up with a small group of fans to bring an SPHL franchise to the Quad Cities.

"We are proud of the Storm," said John Dawson. "It truly has been a dream come true. We are excited for the future and grateful to everyone who has contributed in creating our history."

Over the COVID-19 shutdown, the Dawson family took on full ownership of the organization and has shepherded its growth in the seasons since then.

"We have been through several previous ownership groups since I came here nearly 20 years ago who have all struggled to create a successful business model, but the Dawsons have found a recipe for success," said Vibrant Arena Executive Director Scott Mullen. "What also sets them apart is the fact that they are from the Quad Cities so they understand our market and genuinely care about our fans."

As the 2024-2025 season begins, the Dawsons would like to thank the Quad CIties for their continued support.

"Having hockey here is a result of community support and all of our tremendous fans," said Missy Dawson. "The love our family has for hockey was created here, and we hope to provide that opportunity for generations to come."

