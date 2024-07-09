RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Teams

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Prior to their home game against the Columbia Fireflies on July 10, the Charleston RiverDogs will honor the Post and Courier's 2024 All-Lowcountry baseball and softball teams. Each season, the RiverDogs recognize the select group of prep athletes prior to a game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Third baseman Jake Ammon of James Island, the Post and Courier's Lowcountry Baseball Player of the Year, and pitcher Ansley Bennett of Summerville High School, the Softball Player of the Year, are among the 40 players set to be recognized during the pre-game ceremony. Also being honored are Co-Baseball Coaches of the Year Matt Spivey of James Island and Britt Reames from Oceanside Collegiate and Softball Coach of the Year Heather Tucker of Summerville.

The full list of honorees is below:

Baseball

Jake Amman, 3B, James Island

Stow Rogers, C, James Island

Taj Marchand, IF/P, James Island

PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville

Carson Messina, P/IF, Summerville

Thayer Tavormina, P, Summerville

Sterling Coaxum, OF, Hanahan

Mason Salisbury, C, Berkeley

Matty Brown, P, West Ashley

Zach Russell, IF/P, West Ashley

Andrew McLaughlin, P, Ashley Ridge

Matthew Dominianni, OF, Ashley Ridge

Andrew Palmer, OF, Oceanside Collegiate

Charlie Becker, P, Oceanside Collegiate

Dalton Bisbano, P, Pinewood Prep

Jachin Davis, IF/P, Stratford

Hunter Doyle, P, Lucy Beckham

Max Whitmer, P, Wando

Corbin Martens, IF, Wando

Softball

Ansley Bennett, P, Summerville

Katie Guilliam, IF, Summerville

Hope Chase, P, Summerville

Melanie Edwards, IF, Summerville

Caroline Waring, IF, Summerville

Reese Watson, P, Berkeley

Savannah Scott, OF, Berkeley

Collins Conley, IF, Wando

Allie Jepson, P, Wando

Reagan Whatley, C, James Island

Gracie Sue Billings, P, James Island

Lillian Hansen, P, Stratford

Alex Stuckey, C, Hanahan

Jordyn Carr, IF, Timberland

Addison Miller, IF, Oceanside Collegiate

Olivia Gilbert, IF, Oceanside Collegiate

Bailey Cox, P, Colleton County

Elaina Seymour, IF, Academic Magnet

Aaliyah McLeod, OF, Cane Bay

Georgia Davis, IF, Lucy Beckham

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Members of the media are invited to attend.

