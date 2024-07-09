RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Teams
July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - Prior to their home game against the Columbia Fireflies on July 10, the Charleston RiverDogs will honor the Post and Courier's 2024 All-Lowcountry baseball and softball teams. Each season, the RiverDogs recognize the select group of prep athletes prior to a game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Third baseman Jake Ammon of James Island, the Post and Courier's Lowcountry Baseball Player of the Year, and pitcher Ansley Bennett of Summerville High School, the Softball Player of the Year, are among the 40 players set to be recognized during the pre-game ceremony. Also being honored are Co-Baseball Coaches of the Year Matt Spivey of James Island and Britt Reames from Oceanside Collegiate and Softball Coach of the Year Heather Tucker of Summerville.
The full list of honorees is below:
Baseball
Jake Amman, 3B, James Island
Stow Rogers, C, James Island
Taj Marchand, IF/P, James Island
PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville
Carson Messina, P/IF, Summerville
Thayer Tavormina, P, Summerville
Sterling Coaxum, OF, Hanahan
Mason Salisbury, C, Berkeley
Matty Brown, P, West Ashley
Zach Russell, IF/P, West Ashley
Andrew McLaughlin, P, Ashley Ridge
Matthew Dominianni, OF, Ashley Ridge
Andrew Palmer, OF, Oceanside Collegiate
Charlie Becker, P, Oceanside Collegiate
Dalton Bisbano, P, Pinewood Prep
Jachin Davis, IF/P, Stratford
Hunter Doyle, P, Lucy Beckham
Max Whitmer, P, Wando
Corbin Martens, IF, Wando
Softball
Ansley Bennett, P, Summerville
Katie Guilliam, IF, Summerville
Hope Chase, P, Summerville
Melanie Edwards, IF, Summerville
Caroline Waring, IF, Summerville
Reese Watson, P, Berkeley
Savannah Scott, OF, Berkeley
Collins Conley, IF, Wando
Allie Jepson, P, Wando
Reagan Whatley, C, James Island
Gracie Sue Billings, P, James Island
Lillian Hansen, P, Stratford
Alex Stuckey, C, Hanahan
Jordyn Carr, IF, Timberland
Addison Miller, IF, Oceanside Collegiate
Olivia Gilbert, IF, Oceanside Collegiate
Bailey Cox, P, Colleton County
Elaina Seymour, IF, Academic Magnet
Aaliyah McLeod, OF, Cane Bay
Georgia Davis, IF, Lucy Beckham
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Members of the media are invited to attend.
The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2024
- RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Teams - Charleston RiverDogs
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.9 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston RiverDogs Stories
- RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Teams
- Dowd Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
- Homestand Rolls on with Six More Games as Columbia Comes Calling
- Gonzalez Celebrates Birthday by Walking off Pelicans in 10th Inning; RiverDogs Sweep Series
- RiverDogs Announce Second Hall of Honor Induction Class of 2024