Early Lead Vanishes as Woodpeckers Walked-off by GreenJackets

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (36-46, 7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Tuesday night's series opener at SRP Park. However, Fayetteville was unable to maintain their advantage the rest of the way as the Augusta GreenJackets (34-46, 7-8) rallied to steal a 6-5 walk-off win from the Woodpeckers, despite five errors by Augusta.

Alonzo Tredwell kept the GreenJackets off the board in the start for Fayetteville, tossing three and a third scoreless frames while striking out six batters. The Woodpeckers struck for the game's first run in the top of the third on a Garrett Baumann wild pitch that allowed Jancel Villarroel to score. Moments later, Alejandro Nunez lined a two-run single into shallow left to make it 3-0. It was the second straight multi-RBI game for Nunez after he drove in three runs on Saturday in Kannapolis.

Fayetteville tacked on another run in the top of the fifth on an errant throw that scored Cesar Hernandez, but things came crashing down in the bottom half of the frame. Raimy Rodriguez struggled with his command and allowed four runs over just two-thirds of an inning that propelled Augusta back even with the Woodpeckers. Luis Sanchez brought home a pair on a double before a Kade Kern sacrifice fly and a Robert Gonzalez bases-loaded walk were enough to knot things at four.

The GreenJackets then took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh on a run-scoring force out from Leiker Figueroa. Fayetteville remained behind by a run going into the ninth against reliever Adel Dilone (W, 5-1). After putting two on with one out, the Woodpeckers sent Chase Jaworsky to the plate, who hit a ground ball to short. Figueroa stepped on second base for the force out but threw wildly to first in an attempt to turn a game-ending double play which allowed Will Bush to score the tying run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Augusta drew a pair of walks against Ben Petschke (L, 2-1) to quickly put the pressure on with a chance to win the game. Petschke got a lineout before Cam Magee and Jacob Godman pulled off a double steal, forcing Fayetteville to intentionally walk Gonzalez to set up the force at all bases. Figueroa followed with a popout to give the Woodpeckers hope for extra innings, but it was not meant to be as Isaiah Drake singled into left with two outs to score Magee and end the ballgame.

Fayetteville hopes to put the tough result behind them on Wednesday night in the second of six this week in North Augusta. LHP Colby Langford gets the start for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Didier Fuentes for the GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

