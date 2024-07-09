RiverDogs Stretch Win Streak to Seven with 8-0 Shutout of Columbia

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs came blazing out of the gates following a rain delay on Tuesday night, leading to a one-sided 8-0 shutout victory over the Columbia Fireflies at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Three RiverDogs pitchers combined to limit the Fireflies to just two hits in the victory, recording their ninth shutout of the season. The game was played in front of 2,692 fans.

Engert Garcia continued his dominant performance since moving into the starting rotation with 6.0 scoreless innings. The only hit he allowed was a bunt single by Derlin Figueroa in the second inning. He struck out five along the way. Alexander Alberto turned in his third scoreless appearance since joining the club by dealing the seventh and eighth innings. Will Stevens tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the win. The trio combined for nine strikeouts and three walks.

The RiverDogs (11-5, 38-43) opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Enderson Delgado split the gap in right center with a line drive double to open the frame. In the very next at-bat, Noah Myers traded places with Delgado by lining a double of his own to the base of the wall in right.

A crooked number in the third extended the lead considerably. Narciso Polanco led off that stanza by lining base hit to right field. He scored immediately to double the lead on an RBI triple to the right field corner by Adrian Santana. After a groundout from Jhon Diaz, Angel Mateo made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left. Delgado kept the inning rolling with his second double of the night and Myers followed with another RBI single. The final two runs of the five-run rally came on Carlos Colmenarez's two-run double to right field.

The Dogs went without a run over the next four innings before doing their final damage in the eighth. Santana singled with one out, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. He slid safely into the plate on Jhon Diaz's chopper to first as the lead grew to 7-0. Myers added his fourth hit and third RBI of the night with an infield single deep in the hole at short to make it 8-0.

The RiverDogs finished the game with 15 hits, the most for the team since August 10 of the 2023 campaign. In addition to Myers' big night, Santana posted three hits and Polanco, Mateo and Delgado collected two each.

The RiverDogs played as the Charleston Rainbows on Tuesday night in their annual contest featuring the team's former nickname. This year's jerseys pictured a rendering of the famed "Rainbow Row" in Charleston's downtown. They were auctioned fans throughout the game. The RiverDogs were called the Rainbows from 1985-1993.

The series will continue with the second game on Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. LHP Drew Dowd (2-4, 3.33), the reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, will start for the RiverDogs. Columbia (9-6, 44-35) will go to RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-0, 2.25). The Post and Courier's 2024 All-Lowcountry baseball and softball teams will be honored prior to the game on Faith and Family Night presented by HIS Radio.

