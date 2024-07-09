Sykora Dominates but FredNats Lose 2-1

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Both sides pitched extremely well, but Carolina squeaked by in a 2-1 victory. The Mudcats are 8-7 (49-31), and Fredericksburg is 12-4 (47-35).

Travis Sykora turned in yet another strong start, spinning five shutout innings while striking out seven Mudcats.

The Nats manufactured a run in support of Sykora, in the bottom of the fifth. A walk and a single put runners on the corners with no outs, when Jose Colmenares rolled a fielder's choice grounder to shortstop that plated Sammy Infante.

Bubba Hall and Johan Otanez guided the FredNats through seven innings with a 1-0 lead, but Carolina got to Mason Denaburg in the eighth. Luis Castillo opened the frame with a single, before a two-base E1 allowed him to move to third, where he scored on a wild pitching to tie the game. Later in the frame, Satchell Norman's RBI double put the 'Cats in front 2-1.

Fredericksburg loaded the bases in the eighth but could not score, and Carolina closed the door in the ninth to snap the FredNat winning streak at nine games. Josh Timmerman (4-0) got the win, Mason Denaburg (6-2) took the loss, and Aidan Maldonado earned his fourth save.

In game two, the lefty Dannel Diaz (0-0, 4.26) takes on Daniel Corniel (3-4, 4.84) in a 7:05 start.

