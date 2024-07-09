Eighth Inning Rally Propels Mudcats to Victory
July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice and the top of the eighth inning to rally past the Fredericksburg Nationals 2-1 on Tuesday night in the series lid lifter at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Carolina (49-31 overall, 8-7 second half) entered the top of the eighth inning trailing by a run before turning the game around. Luis Castillo led off the inning with a single and scored later in the inning to tie the game. Meanwhile, Yhoswar Garcia walked, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error - that set the table for Satchell Norman who delivered the go-ahead RBI on a double to left to give the Mudcats the 2-1 lead.
Fredericksburg (47-35 overall, 12-4 second half) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but were unable to score as Josh Timmerman (W, 4-0) escaped the jam and Aidan Maldonado (S, 4) 4K scoreless ninth inning to preserve the victory for the Mudcats.
The series rolls on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Carolina will be back in action at Five County Stadium after the All-Star break on Friday, July 19 against the Lynchburg Hillcats.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2024
- RiverDogs Stretch Win Streak to Seven with 8-0 Shutout of Columbia - Charleston RiverDogs
- Early Lead Vanishes as Woodpeckers Walked-off by GreenJackets - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Drake Plays Hero as GreenJackets Walk-off Woodpeckers - Augusta GreenJackets
- Fireflies Blanked in Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Pelicans Snap Losing Streak, Beat Cannon Ballers 1-0 in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Sykora Dominates but FredNats Lose 2-1 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Eighth Inning Rally Propels Mudcats to Victory - Carolina Mudcats
- Shorebirds Fend off Hillcats in Series Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hillcats Taken Down by Shorebirds, 5-1 - Lynchburg Hillcats
- RiverDogs to Honor All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Teams - Charleston RiverDogs
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.9 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.