Eighth Inning Rally Propels Mudcats to Victory

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats scored twice and the top of the eighth inning to rally past the Fredericksburg Nationals 2-1 on Tuesday night in the series lid lifter at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina (49-31 overall, 8-7 second half) entered the top of the eighth inning trailing by a run before turning the game around. Luis Castillo led off the inning with a single and scored later in the inning to tie the game. Meanwhile, Yhoswar Garcia walked, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error - that set the table for Satchell Norman who delivered the go-ahead RBI on a double to left to give the Mudcats the 2-1 lead.

Fredericksburg (47-35 overall, 12-4 second half) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but were unable to score as Josh Timmerman (W, 4-0) escaped the jam and Aidan Maldonado (S, 4) 4K scoreless ninth inning to preserve the victory for the Mudcats.

The series rolls on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Carolina will be back in action at Five County Stadium after the All-Star break on Friday, July 19 against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.